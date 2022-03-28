Photo Release



Women’s social & economic issues take centerstage in Leadership Summit: Senator Risa Hontiveros highlighted the most pressing issues that women face nowadays in a Women’s Leadership Summit held over the weekend in Makati.

Hontiveros discussed significant topics on the role and responsibilities of women at home and in the workplace. Her “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” advocacy is for all Filipino women working hard to fill in the society’s gaps brought by the pandemic.

In addition to her role as policymaker and advocate, Hontiveros also shared insights from her perspective as an author. In late 2021, she published “Healthy Buhay, Happy Mama: Risa Hontiveros’ Journey through Motherhood” with Bookshelf PH.

Hontiveros also pointed out the challenges of work-life balance as a career woman and mother, this time emphasizing the role of government to help on this front. The senator noted the two landmark bills she passed – the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, and the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, as examples of how the government can help women and families.