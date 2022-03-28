Photo Release

March 28, 2022 Real time import arrivals: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, asks agriculture officials during the second Committee of the Whole (COW) hybrid inquiry on the rampant smuggling of agricultural products into the country why they would issue import permits when they have no idea what agricultural products have entered or not entered into the country. “You can require those you have issued the import permit to tell you what (products have) arrived every day and what haven’t arrived. You can tell them to give you real time arrival and you can enforce this since you are issuing an import permit. If they don’t want to follow, then don’t issue them the permits in the future,” Villar said Monday, March 28, 2022. Agriculture Assistant Secretary Federico Lasiste Jr. said they monitored agricultural importations but these were done after the arrival not in real time. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)