Photo Release

March 28, 2022 ‘Untouchable smugglers’: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during Monday’s second Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing March 28, 2022, says the alleged “compromises” and “untouchables” are behind the rampant smuggling of agricultural produce into the country. Pangilinan said these “untouchables” have a strong connection with high officials of the Bureau of Customs. The senator said the smuggling of rice before has been stopped because there was no untouchable during that time and that charges were filed against suspected smugglers. Pangilinan also took to task the Bureau of Plant Industry, which is in charge with the issuance of phytosanitary permits to import plants and plant products, to regulate the issuance of permits. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)