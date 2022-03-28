Photo Release

March 28, 2022 Koko wants origin of agri products specified in markets: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III raises on Monday, March 28, 2022, the need to require retailers of agricultural products and other goods to inform consumers of the origin of the items they are selling. Pimentel's proposal came after the officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), during the Committee of the Whole's legislative probe on the rampant smuggling of agricultural products, asked senators for increased authority over items being sold in markets. The agencies said they can only inspect but not verify whether or not the items being sold to consumers were legally imported or not. "The origin of the good is now important to know," said Pimentel, who chairs the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship. "That has been the problem of the DTI, the DA, when they go on their inspection visits and they see products...It was not specified where they came from, they can easily claim that the items are local, when they are actually smuggled," he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)