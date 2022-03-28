Photo Release

March 28, 2022 Sotto seeks update on Bureau of Customs digitization: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III on Monday, March 28, 2022, presides over the second Committee of the Whole (COW) hybrid inquiry on the rampant smuggling of agricultural products into the country and the effectiveness of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to stop it. Sotto asked the BOC for an update on the digitization program of the bureau which, he said, would have been a very effective deterrent against smuggling of vegetables in the country. Responding to Sotto’s question, BOC Assistant Commissioner Atty. Vincent Maronilla said they have already automated some of its processes but the major automation project that the bureau is undertaking is the Philippine Customs Modernization project which is funded by the World Bank. Maronilla added that the digitization project is still in the initial stage and have yet to start the procurement process of the Customs processing system, which intends to replace the bureau’s current system. “Why some, not all” Sotto retorted. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)