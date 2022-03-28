Photo Release

March 28, 2022 ‘Why is BOC not interested to automate?’: This was the question asked by Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson to an official of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) during the continuation of the Committee of the Whole (COW) hybrid inquiry on the smuggling of agricultural products and assessment issues in the BOC Monday, March 28, 2022. Lacson recalled that in 2018, he offered to help BOC to look for additional sources of funds to augment its budget in order for the agency to fully automate all its transactions. However, Lacson said, officials of the agency then seem to be not interested. “Why are you not interested to automate? I offered my help to augment the BOC funds to fully automate and this was in 2018, but I did not get a positive reaction from BOC,” Lacson said. BOC Assistant Commissioner Atty. Vincent Maronilla told the committee that the bureau has ventured into a lot of modernization projects independently and would provide the Senate with the list of their modernization efforts. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)