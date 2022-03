Photo Release

March 30, 2022 Surigao City: Senator Win Gatchalian during a rally, 09 Mar. 2022. Gatchalian called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to address the apparent misinformation that have recently caused the influx of applicants for passport and apostille services that have been flocking and lining up all day and even staying overnight at the Aseana Business Park Office in Parañaque City. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN