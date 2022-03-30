Photo Release



Quezon wants R1SA pa!: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday received warm reception in Quezon as she was welcomed by local officials and a throng of supporters in the province. Hontiveros met with Sariaya Mayor Marcelo P. Gayeta and Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala, who both expressed their support for the reelectionist senator. Part of the said meeting were Councilor Engr. Bomel Devero (Tagkawayan), former Cong. Irvin Alcala, and the volunteers from Que Leni group who all warmly welcomed the senator and expressed their total support to her candidacy.

Hontiveros shared her "Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay" agenda to the local officials and followers in Quezon, and how this advocacy will impact the lives of ordinary Filipinos, especially that the country is slowly recovering from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her six-year term in the Senate, Hontiveros passed 20 important laws that push for a better health system, women’s empowerment, human rights, and workers’ rights.