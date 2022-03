Photo Release

March 31, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the National Finance Summit organized by the Junior Confederation of Finance Associations Philippines, 16 Feb. 2020 file.Gatchalian urged concerned agencies to ramp up the distribution of fuel subsidy under the Pantawid Pasada Program to the targeted beneficiaries to alleviate the impact of oil price hikes imposed by oil companies this week. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN