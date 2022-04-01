Photo Release



Bangsamoro Region leaders want new Senate term for Hontiveros: Top officials and political leaders from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Friday endorsed the re-election of Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is known for her long-standing advocacy for peace in the country, during the senator’s visit to Cotabato City.

BARMM officials including BARMM Interim Chief Minister and MILF Chairman Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament members Mohagher Iqbal, Eduard Guerra and Raissa Jajurie, BARMM Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun and BARMM Attorney General Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba welcomed Hontiveros and expressed support for her candidacy in the upcoming May 2022 elections.

The said officials praised Hontiveros’ extensive track record as a peace advocate in and out of the Senate. As a lawmaker, Hontiveros has co-sponsored the landmark Bangasamoro Organic Law (RA 11054) and co-authored the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, which seeks to provide compensation to Filipinos who lost their loved ones and property during the siege of Marawi. In 2005, Hontiveros was one of the 27 Filipinas nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their work in the Philippine peace movement.