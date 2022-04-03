Photo Release



Hontiveros receives blessings from Cotabato Archbishop: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros has received blessings from Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, during a visit to Cotabato City recently.

The archbishop, along with other Catholic priests and lay leaders expressed their support for Hontiveros, who is known for her “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” advocacy. In response, Hontiveros said she is very thankful for the church officials’ prayers.

Early this week, Hontiveros attended the Catholic E-Forum organized by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines where she noted all her accomplishments in her six-year term as senator, and laid out all her legislative plans once re-elected in the office.