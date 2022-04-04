Photo Release



Angkas supports Hontiveros' Senate re-election bid: Senator Risa Hontiveros brought her “Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay” advocacy to the Angkas Safety Fiesta on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Cainta, Rizal. Speaking to 2,000 riders, Hontiveros emphasized her legislative agenda in pushing for agenda riders’ safety and dignity at work.

Riders and owners of Angkas expressed their strong support for Hontiveros' run for a second term at the Senate. Owners George Royeca, CEO of Angkas, Angeline Tham, Founder of Angkas, and David Medrama, Angkas Head of Operations, also championed the senator's advocacy for their riders.

Hontiveros has been a longtime ally to “kagulongs”. At the event, Hontiveros was recognized as playing a key role in helping Angkas become the 'no. 1 trusted transportation for women' through her gender awareness programs. She is also a staunch supporter of the Motorcycle Taxi Law, having pushed for Senate investigations into the plight of their working conditions, and lobbying to provide them with necessary health protection and other benefits.

The “Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic”, which has made the rounds of more than 500 municipalities nationwide, has also brought free medical services to thousands of riders in need.