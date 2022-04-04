Photo Release



Caloocan wants #R1SAPA for Hontiveros: Caloocan Congressman Egay Erice has officially endorsed Senator Risa Hontiveros for a second term at the Senate. He raised the hand of Hontiveros in front of 7,000 citizens at Brgy. Bagong Silang, Caloocan's largest barangay, on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Cong. Erice, running for Mayor, Coun. PJ Malonzo, running for Vice Mayor, and Coun. Alou Nubla, running for Congresswoman, are long time partners of the senator’s advocacy of 'Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay'.

Hontiveros, in partnership with Erice, facilitated the enrollment of displaced workers during the pandemic in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged workers (TUPAD) program. Together they also brought various medical missions, free services and relief packs to thousands across Caloocan.