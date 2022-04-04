Photo Release



Malabonians back Hontiveros Senate re-election: Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros thanks top local officials of Malabon City and local residents for their “overwhelming” support for her candidacy, during a multisectoral assembly at Malabon City recently.

During Sunday’s event, Malabon City Mayor Antolin Oreta III, Vice Mayor Bernard Dela Cruz, and Councilor and mayoral candidate Jose Lorenzo Oreta all endorsed Hontiveros in the upcoming May elections, and urged their constituents to help give her a new term in the Senate. According to the said officials, Hontiveros, who is known for her “Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay” advocacy, is a long-time friend of the city and its people, and is a reliable partner for progress and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Hontiveros said she is very grateful for the support of Malabon City officials and residents, and promised to push for policies that will provide greater benefits to people in Malabon and the entire country, such as the proposed Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act and the Lingap Para kay Lolo at Lola Act.