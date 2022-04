Photo Release

April 5, 2022 Barili Cebu: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials during Barili's founding anniversary, 23 July 2021. Gatchalian urged all government agencies, including local government units, to comply with the mandatory energy efficiency and conservation measures following tight power supply seen in the Luzon and Visayas grids this summer. Photo by Mark Cayabyb/OS WIN GATCHALIAN