April 5, 2022 Cristimar Village, Rizal Province: Presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running-mate Kiko Pangilinan sign the Indigenous People’s Covenant which outlines the 1Sambubungan agenda that recognizes the important role of indigenous peoples in national development, respects their right to self-determination, and calls for long and lasting peace. 1Sambubungan’s spokesperson Beverly Longid (extreme left) says indigenous peoples trust the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem to stay true to the covenant when elected into office. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN