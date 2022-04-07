Photo Release



Healthy and safe hanapbuhay: The drivers and operators of the Zambales Olongapo Bataan Transport group on Wednesday met with Senator Risa Hontiveros to discuss various issues surrounding jeepney modernization and the rising fuel prices.

The group relayed to the reelectionist Senator their concerns such as the unreasonable implementation of the jeepney modernization and the rising fuel prices that continue to burden the sector.

Hontiveros then vowed to support the group’s call to defer the implementation of jeepney modernization and rehabilitate traditional jeepneys instead of completely phasing them out.