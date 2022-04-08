Photo Release



Hontiveros gets campaign boost in Pampanga and Zambales: Senator Risa Hontiveros' bid for another term in the Senate got a major boost during her trip to Zambales and Pampanga, as local leaders expressed their support for her candidacy.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chair and administrator Rolen Paulino Sr. expressed his support to the senator, while Olongapo City Mayor Atty. Rolen C. Paulino Jr. gave his endorsement to Hontiveros. In Pampanga, Macabebe Mayor Leonardo "Bobong" Flores expressed his support to Hontiveros, and Masantol Mayor Dan Guintu gave the reelectionist senator his endorsement.