Hontiveros reaffirms commitment to support workers, eyes end of 'ENDO': Senator Risa Hontiveros reiterated her commitment to uplift the lives of metalworks industry workers at the recent 7th Philippine Metalworkers’ Alliance (PMA) Congress held at Shercon Resort and Ecology Park in Mataas na Kahoy, Batangas.

Hontiveros, with the support of workers' groups and unions, has likewise filed the Security of Tenure Bill at the Senate. She emphasized the need to remove the "endo" or "5-5-5" system, which has kept workers in a state of perpetual anxiety over jobs that often do not offer them the benefits that are legally mandated for employees. The senator revealed that she was also keen on pushing legislation that would benefit not only the metalworks industry, but also other industries as well.

The senator reiterated that pushing legislation that would benefit workers is an essential component of her "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay" advocacy.