Photo Release

April 12, 2022 Baguio City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at the 3rd Philippine Association of Campus Student Advisers national convention and international conference, held at the Teachers' Camp in this city, 28 Nov. 2019 file. Gatchalian vows to pursue the enactment of his bill that will grant tax exemption on the honoraria, travel allowance, and other benefits of poll workers, including teachers, officials, and personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN