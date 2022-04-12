Photo Release

April 12, 2022 List of smugglers: Senate President Vicente Sotto III presides over the third hybrid inquiry of the Committee of the Whole on the proliferation of smuggled vegetables and other agricultural products in the country as well as the assessment issues in the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Sotto said he received a list of “players” or smugglers who are said to be protected by some officials of the BOC and Department of Agriculture. He said he learned from resource persons that these high-profile personalities are involved in the smuggling of agricultural products. “Who these personalities are and what roles do they play in this systemic and persistent problem of smuggling? After three hearings we are yet to hear from the Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Customs why smuggling of agricultural products continues to escalate,” Sotto said. According to Sotto, Filipino farmers lose some P2.5 million per day due to the proliferation of contraband vegetables in the country. Sotto explained that illegal importation causes oversupply of locally produced agricultural products and Filipino farmers are left with no choice but to either give away their produce or just throw them away. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)