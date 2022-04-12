Photo Release

April 12, 2022 Is there anyone charged for ASF-infected pork importation?: Sen. Panfilo Lacson asks the Department of Agriculture (DA) whether charges have been filed against importers of African Swine Flu (ASF)-infected pork products as he scrutinizes the 2021 Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) report on smuggled agricultural products. During the third hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the smuggling of agricultural products, particularly Chinese vegetables into the country and assessment issues in the BOC Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Lacson pointed out that the smuggling of ASF-infected pork had been so blatant that unscrupulous importers continued their trade even if there was an on-going Senate hearing on the pork importation issue. The senator said the DA should have gone after those who were importing ASF-infected pork products and file cases against them. “The importation of ASF-infected pork products has great impact in our local hog/swine industry… I’m interested in the apprehension of the ASF-infected pork importers because of the damage they have created in the hog/swine industry,” Lacson said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)