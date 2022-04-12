Photo Release

April 12, 2022 Why no one has been jailed for agri smuggling: This was the question raised by Sen. Cynthia Villar during the continuation of the public hearing of the Committee of the Whole (COW) on the smuggling of agricultural products particularly Chinese vegetables into the country and assessment issues in the Bureau of Customs (BOC). Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, asked the BOC how come no one has been sent to jail for smuggling agricultural products despite the volume of smuggled goods being intercepted by the bureau. Villar cited Republic Act (RA) 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, declaring large-scale agricultural smuggling as economic sabotage. She said that under the law, smuggling P10 million worth of rice and P1 million worth of other agricultural products such as sugar, corn, pork, poultry, garlic, onion, carrots, fish, and cruciferous vegetables are considered economic sabotage which is a non-bailable offense. “How come we have not heard anyone being jailed considering the huge volume of agricultural products that are being intercepted?” Villar asked. Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Atty. Charlie Guhit told the committee that some of the cases are still pending either for reinvestigation or arraignment. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)