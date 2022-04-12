Photo Release

April 12, 2022 Identify 'Protectors' of smugglers: Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III asks on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) about its investigation on the alleged connivance of government officials and smugglers of agricultural products. During the third hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the issue, Pimentel stressed the need to expedite NICA's probe, as senators sought to be given a validated list of those involved in the scheme, particularly the alleged protectors of smugglers in government. NICA said that at least five of the more than 20 listed personalities were government officials suspected as protectors. "We have to search for the five [government officials]," Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)