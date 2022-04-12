Photo Release

April 12, 2022 Pangilinan urges DA officials to bare agri-smuggling protectors: Sen. Kiko Pangilinan grills officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) over the proliferation of imported Korean strawberries in the country to the detriment of local farmers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. During the third hearing of the Committee of the Whole looking into the smuggling of agricultural products, particularly Chinese vegetables and assessment issues in the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Pangilinan asked DA Assistant Sec. Federico Laciste Jr. to divulge the names of the supposed politicians who are protecting the big-time smugglers whom the government official mentioned during a dialogue between the DA and the farmers. He pointed out that Laciste admitted during the supposed dialogue that big time personalities and politicians involved in smuggling were calling him every now and then for favors. However, Pangilinan pointed out that Laciste failed to submit the list of the alleged politicians involved in agri-smuggling to the committee. Laciste, for his part, denied that he mentioned the names of politicians involved in smuggling and that it was likely that the callers only name-dropped the names of these politicians for favors. “Sorry, but if you keep on changing your position, you are actually recanting what you said. Your previous statement was, there were politicians involved, but now you are telling us that the name has been name-dropped. Whatever it is, could you please submit to us the names of those that were name-dropped,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)