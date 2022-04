Photo Release

April 12, 2022 Use anti-cocolisap template to solve ‘harabas’ onion pest problem: Vice-presidential aspirant Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan calls on the Department of Agriculture anew to put in place measures that will aid onion farmers in Occidental Mindoro affected by “harabas” pests. SCREENGRABS FROM HTTPS://FACEBOOK.COM/STORY.PHP?STORY_FBID=1072998446617740&ID=100044276717044