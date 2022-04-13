Photo Release



Hontiveros lauds Mayor Vico for pushing reforms in Pasig: Senator Risa Hontiveros pays a courtesy visit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto before heading out to the multi-sectoral town hall meeting on Wednesday morning.

The re-electionist Senator lauded Mayor Sotto for his remarkable accomplishments in local governance as he boosted transparency and strengthened his fight against corruption.

She also vowed to support Pasig City’s programs to cushion the effects of the pandemic especially in terms of health and livelihood.

Hontiveros also met with Congressman Roman Romulo as well as Pasig City Councilor Corie Raymundo and Pasig Urban Settlement Officer Ka-Ric Reyes.

Last year, Hontiveros provided free medical services through her project, Healthy Pinas mobile clinic, catering to indigent residents of Pasig City.