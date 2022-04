Photo Release



Hontiveros grateful for Mandaluyong Rep. Gonzales for endorsement: Senator Risa Hontiveros thanked Mandaluyong City Representative Boyet Gonzales for endorsing her Senate reelection bid. Hontiveros personally expressed her gratitude during a lunch meeting with Gonzales and his wife, Queenie recently.

Hontiveros said that she will continue to work with Gonzales who vowed not just to support her campaign but to back her advocacy, Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay.