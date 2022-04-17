Photo Release

April 17, 2022 Hontiveros champions economic inclusion of women: Senator Risa Hontiveros advocated for the economic inclusion of women as the country slowly recovers from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking before the Asia CEO Forum 2022 in Pasay City recently, the re-electionist senator pushed for several out of the box strategies that will enable women to be economically and socially empowered by re-designing various policies, including remote work. Hontiveros, Chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, has recently shepherded a bill in support of the welfare and economic empowerment of solo parents. Through this measure, solo parents will be prioritized in the apprenticeship programs in the private sector, especially with respect to digital skills. She added that government-supported apprenticeships that enlist and support private workplaces into becoming schools will also be a very important aspect of this new ecosystem of institutions that will open up the opportunities for women and the youth. The senator is hoping that the business investors and new administration will support remote work, including remote work by solo parents, scaling up of apprenticeships and incentives to harness the digital platforms to open up vital new pathways for the economic inclusion of women and youth.