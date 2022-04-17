Photo Release



Baybay City, Western Leyte: During their visit at the Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City last Good Friday, April 15, President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go checked on Steven Lumanta, a boy celebrating his 12th birthday. He and his younger sibling recently lost both their parents to a landslide in Brgy. Kantagnos in Baybay City due to the Tropical Storm Agaton.

Steven is recovering from his injuries at the hospital which also houses a Malasakit Center that Go opened in August of last year.

President Duterte gave the boy a birthday cake and committed to gift him with a necklace. Steven cried and was grateful after Go also gave him a rosary and a mobile device to help him in his studies.

They also provided other forms of assistance to the injured boy and vowed to support his other needs.