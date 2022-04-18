Photo Release

April 18, 2022 Giving justice to victims: Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairman Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says the committee is determined to “tie up all loose ends” on its inquiry on the rising number of missing persons allegedly involved in “sabong” (cockfighting) and “e-sabong” (online cockfighting) once the panel prepares and submits its report for plenary deliberation. Dela Rosa, who presided over the fourth hybrid public hearing Monday, April 18, 2022, said the recommended actions would be based on the information gathered from the hearings including documents submitted to the panel. “Our intent is that with the implementation of our recommendations, we could prevent the repeat of these untoward incidents and with the help of our national police and the Department of Justice (DOJ), we would be able to have those involved in the crime accountable and give justice to the victims and their families,” Dela Rosa said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)