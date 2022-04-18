Photo Release

April 18, 2022 Why is e-sabong open on Good Friday?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino assails the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) for allowing “e-sabong” (online cockfighting) to operate even during the Holy Week, which is a traditional religious observance of the Christian faithful in the country. During the fourth public hearing on the rising number of missing persons allegedly involved in “sabong” (cockfighting) and “e-sabong,” Monday, April 18, 2022, Tolentino pointed out that he was able to catch a game of e-sabong on Good Friday, which was clearly contrary to Pagcor’s claim that it was regulating the online gambling game. “There should be a semblance of respect for our traditions. I ask Pagcor why this happened... I took note of the fact that all Pagcor casinos were closed, out of respect for the Good Friday commemoration,” the Senator said. Tolentino admitted that it will take them more weeks or months to craft a legislation for the 19th Congress that will reflect not just the needs of the times but even the deeply rooted character as a Christian nation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)