Photo Release

April 19, 2022 Infanta, Quezon: Presidential candidate Leni Robredo and her running-mate Kiko Pangilinan get the support of religious leaders and representatives from different sectors, including the first endorsement of a Catholic bishop, Bishop Bernardino Cortez (in red cap, to Pangilinan’s right), during the REINAGkakaisa mini-rally in Infanta, Quezon, 18 April 2022. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN