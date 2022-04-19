Photo Release

April 19, 2022 Preventing another breach: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the third hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on the alleged breach of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Data Servers and other election-related issues raised in the previous hearing, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. During the hearing, Marcos asked representatives of elections technology provider Smartmatic on the changes that the company instituted in order to prevent another breach in their systems. The senator raised the question after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) presented its report on the alleged breach, stating that the primary suspect behind the incident might not be alone in committing the crime. “The NBI said that it is impossible to do the breach alone. So, the implication therefore is that there are Smartmatic employees who maybe are black hats, who may be hacking vital information. Are there any efforts on the part of Smartmatic to investigate your employees?” Marcos asked. In response, Smartmatic Legal Counsel Atty. Christian Robert Lim agreed that there’s no absolute way to determine if any of the personnel left is an ally or conspiring with their former employee but he assured the senator that they are now closely monitoring the actions of all their employees. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)