Photo Release



Hontiveros blessed by CBCP Migrant Vice Chair Bishop Ruperto Santos: Senator Risa Hontiveros was blessed by Bishop Ruperto Santos, Vice Chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People, at Bataan on Tuesday.

The re-electionist Senator and Bishop Santos discussed solutions to protect the rights and welfare of migrant workers and seafarers, as well as ways to improve economic conditions for better local opportunities for Filipino workers.

In 2020, Senator Risa Hontiveros exposed the 'Pastillas Scam' of members of the Bureau of Immigration, which included the trafficking of Filipino women and minors out of the country. As Chair of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, she moved to strengthen RA 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act to help victims of trafficking in the offshore gaming industry and underground online groups and their families recover and reintegrate. She is also the author of SB No. 357, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers Bill.

Hontiveros also met with Subic Mayor John Khonghun at the Subic Town Municipal Hall, before heading to the TROPA Rally at Olongapo City and the TROPA Grand Rally at Balanga, Bataan.

In partnership with Kasakbayan Transportation Federation, Hontiveros provided relief assistance to 300 transport groups in Bataan. She also provided free medical services to Zambalenos through her Healthy Pinas Mobile Clinic.