Photo Release

April 20, 2022 Visit of BTA Parliamentary Staff: The Senate’s Office of International Relations and Protocol (OIRP) organized a Study Visit for the Secretariat delegation from the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament on Tuesday, 19 April 2022. The Senate Secretary, Atty. Myra Marie D. Villarica, led in receiving and presenting the certificates of participation to the members of the delegation. Highlights of the event include Senate's sharing of best practices/insights on protocol and diplomacy, a briefing on public information and communication management by the Public Relations and Information Bureau (PRIB), as well as an ocular visit of the Senate. (Senate OIRP/ Photo by Albert Calvelo, PRIB)