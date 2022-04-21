Photo Release

April 21, 2022 Exempting election honoraria from tax: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, presides over a hybrid hearing on proposed measures exempting from income tax election honoraria and allowances of persons rendering services during elections Thursday, April 21, 2022. Cayetano noted the hardship teachers go through performing the job as members of the Electoral Board during national and local elections “which is actually outside their scope of work.” Cayetano also cited the position of some teachers’ groups stating that election honoraria are not income but in the nature of benefits, which should not be subject to tax. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)