Photo Release

April 21, 2022 Small token for teachers' 'extraordinary' sacrifice: Sen. Win Gatchalian bats for the exemption of the honoraria and allowances received by teachers during elections from the imposition of income tax. During the Committee on Ways and Means' hearing on proposals seeking tax exemptions for election honoraria and allowances Thursday, April 21, 2022, Gatchalian, who filed Senate Bill No. 1193 on the matter, said the move would give recognition to teachers serving as poll workers despite risks on their safety. "The responsibility given to the teachers during the elections is quite extraordinary in a sense that it's not a part of their core responsibilities of teaching. It's part of their responsibility of ensuring that democracy is free and lively in our country, and of course, protected. There's a lot of risk that is involved during election time," said the chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. "Exempting them from 20-percent withholding tax is a small recognition for their sacrifice and a small recognition for the extra mile that they demonstrated for our country," Gatchalian pointed out. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)