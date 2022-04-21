Photo Release

April 21, 2022 Pimentel supports election honoraria tax exemption: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III throws his support on proposals to exempt election honoraria from taxation. During the hybrid hearing on proposed measures exempting from income tax election honoraria and allowances of persons rendering services during elections Thursday, April 21, 2022, Pimentel said that the only thing needed now is to provide a clear mechanics on how to go about the taxation of election honoraria. “I hope we will be able to solve the details or the mechanics so that the benefits will be felt by our teachers who are serving with the electoral boards.” (Screenshot/Senate PRIB)