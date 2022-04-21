Photo Release

April 21, 2022 Commendation ceremony for bar passers: Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica leads the Senate in honoring the 12 newly-minted lawyers during the first Commendation Ceremony for Bar Passers, April 21, 2022. The bar passers feted during the ceremony were Anna Issabele C. Amores (Office of Sen. Leila De Lima); Ethel Hope Dignadice-Villaflor (Legislative Committee Support Service for Governance and Legal Concerns); Krisha Mae Laurente (O/S Manny Pacquiao); Vicente Leido IV (O/S Grace Poe); Andre B. Mortel (Legislative Committee Support Service for Governance and Legal Concerns); Marni Fenina Ortega (O/S Recto); Romel Patacsil (Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO); Christine Anne Peñalosa (O/S Manny Pacquiao); Voltaire Robles (Office of Sergeant-at-Arms); Christina Santos (O/S Imee Marcos); Albert Tijam, Jr. (O/S Win Gatchalian); and James Michael Uaminal (O/S Lito Lapid). In her special message, Secretary Villarica reminded bar passers to love and be proud of the law profession, saying that it is never a bad thing to have many lawyers in the country. “Even here in the Senate, you can promote your advocacies through the laws passed and in assisting the senators, by sharing your ideas,” Villarica, a lawyer herself, said. (Senate PRIB)