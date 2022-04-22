Photo Release



Dialogue is the key: Senator Risa Hontiveros has underscored the importance of consultations and open dialogue with the marginalized sectors to effectively craft measures and bills upholding their rights and welfare. As part of her Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay campaign, Hontiveros met with the leaders of urban poor groups, trisikad drivers associations and rural women in a town hall meeting in Toledo City, Cebu last Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Hontiveros is known for her work in the legislature addressing the needs of women, urban poor as well as various transport groups. She passed the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, Kalusugan ng Mag-Nanay Act, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act and filed numerous resolutions and bills for the benefit of the said sectors. ###