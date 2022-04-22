Photo Release



Cebu labor unions unite for Hontiveros: Senator Risa Hontiveros thanked the leaders of labor unions of major companies in Naga City who expressed their support in her re-election bid during the Senator’s two-day visit in Cebu. The leaders of labor unions of Carmen Copper Corporation, KEPCO SPC Power Corporation and Atlas Fertilizer Corporation vowed to back the candidacy of Hontiveros.

According to them, Hontiveros is a champion of the labor agenda, pushing measures and bills seeking to end contractualization, provide more quality and decent jobs, and remove restrictions to freedom of association. Hontiveros then pledged to continue to uphold the welfare and rights of the Filipino workers should she win another term in the Senate.