April 22, 2022 Pulilan, Bulacan: National Artists Virgilio S. Almario, Ben Cabrera, Ryan Cayabyab, Alice Reyes, and Ramon Santos on April 22, 2022 endorsed the vice-presidential bid of Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, saying he is the best running-mate for Vice-President Leni Robredo. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN