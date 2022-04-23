Photo Release

April 23, 2022 Hontiveros endorsed by the Fariñases of Ilocos Norte: Senator Risa Hontiveros got the endorsement of Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Ria Fariñas and the No. 1 nominee of the Probinsyano Ako Party-List Rep. Rudys Caesar Fariñas. The three later headed to the Municipal Auditorium of Bacarra to observe the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) payout of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) for the town's college students. The two women lawmakers have teamed up to help facilitate the AICS funding for Ilocos Norte. Hontiveros, who is known for her Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay advocacy, has also brought medical missions in Ilocos Norte, offering free medical services to over 1,200 patients from Laoag City, Pagudpud, San Nicolas, Sarrat, and Vintar. This is one of the projects that the senator has vowed to continue if she is reelected. ###