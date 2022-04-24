Photo Release

April 24, 2022 UNIDO rises: After more than three decades of hiatus, the United Nationalist Democratic Organization or more popularly known as UNIDO on Saturday reemerged as a regional political entity based in the Southern Tagalog Region. Sen. Francis ‘Tol’ N. Tolentino, one of UNIDO’s honorary trustees said the party’s revival is an answer to the call of unity—the main advocacy of UniTeam Presidential bet Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and her running mate, incumbent Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte. Senatorial candidates Robin Padilla, Gilbert Teodoro, and re-electionist Sen. Joel Villanueva graced the event staged by UNIDO that was held in Manila Yacht Club and thanked the party leadership for its unwavering support to their respective candidacies. (Photo by Eugene Herrera/OS Tolentino)