Photo Release

April 25, 2022 Increasing rewards to informants and excise tax on plastic bags: Senate Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over a hybrid public hearing Monday, April 25, 2022, on House Bill No. (HBN) 9306, which seeks to grant informers of tax fraud or smuggling P10 million in reward money, and HBN 9171, which seeks to impose excise tax on plastic bags. According to Cayetano, HBN 9306 seeks to amend laws that grant rewards to informants of the violation of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs laws by increasing the reward from P1 million to P10 million. “This measure ultimately seeks to improve tax collection efficiency by providing more incentives to informers,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)