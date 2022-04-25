Photo Release



Laban lang!: These were the words expressed by re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima when she attended the resumption of hearing of one of the two remaining trumped-up illegal drug charges against her earlier today (April 25) at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 256.

According to Atty. Rolly Francis Peoro, Senator De Lima's legal counsel, the Court had to reset the hearing after the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) stated that they could not physically present their inmate, convicted murderer Joel Capones, because of what they claimed as "high-risk security concerns”.

De Lima's panel insisted that as part of the Senator’s Constitutional rights, it is critical that they be able to observe the demeanor of the witness to assess the truthfulness of his testimony and avoid miscarriage of justice.

The next hearing will be on May 30.