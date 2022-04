Photo Release

April 26, 2022 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2020.Gatchalian urged the Department of Finance (DOF) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to give their proposals on how poll workers, including public school teachers, can receive the full amount of their honoraria, allowances, and other benefits. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN