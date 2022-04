Photo Release

April 26, 2022 Gapan, Nueva Ecija: A group of clergy and another group of women mushroom growers, both from Gapan, Nueva Ecija, on April 25 raised the hands of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in a show of force to quash any attempt to pitch a different vice-president for Robredo. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN