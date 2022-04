Photo Release

April 28, 2022 Malabon: At the campaign sortie in Malabon, vice-presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan on April 27 rebuked political opponents in Navotas who vandalized several Leni-Kiko murals, saying his and Vice-President Leni Robredo’s supporters will not be cowed by this dastardly act but instead be emboldened to campaign harder for their tandem. PHOTOS COURTESY OF TEAM KIKO PANGILINAN